IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. 1,940,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,128,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,722,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.