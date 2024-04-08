IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $4.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,722,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.