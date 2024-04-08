Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock worth $333,945,183. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

