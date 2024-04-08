HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. 1,437,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,543,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

