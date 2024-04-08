Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of HUT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

