Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading 0.5% Higher

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.03 and a 200 day moving average of $435.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

