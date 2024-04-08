Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $101,242,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

