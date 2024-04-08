HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) versus Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF – Get Free Report) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artificial Life and HubSpot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HubSpot $2.17 billion 15.64 -$176.29 million ($3.55) -188.73

Artificial Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 1 3 22 0 2.81

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Artificial Life and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

HubSpot has a consensus price target of $637.36, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Artificial Life.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Life and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -8.12% -6.38% -2.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc. operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content. It offers Operations Hub, which is designed to unify customer data, automate business processes, data cleanup, and provide customer insights and connections; and Commerce Hub, a B2B commerce suite. In addition, the company provides professional services to educate and train customers on how to utilize its CRM platform; and customer success, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

