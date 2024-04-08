HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $637.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $670.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $618.02 and its 200 day moving average is $542.11. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $390.22 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

