HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has a $270.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.94.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.