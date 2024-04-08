HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 820.51 ($10.30).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.04) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,706.63). In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.48), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($669,965.05). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,706.63). 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.02) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 612.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 617.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 558.30 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.36).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

