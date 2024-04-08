Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Trimmed by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLI opened at $130.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

