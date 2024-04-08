Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

