Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lowered by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 79,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

