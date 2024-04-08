Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0.9%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $361.73 and last traded at $361.10. 856,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,220,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.30 and its 200 day moving average is $336.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

