High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 69,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 35.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.