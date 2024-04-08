High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 69,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.