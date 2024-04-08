HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $169,130.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00014589 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00016491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,925.02 or 1.00144957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00132118 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053073 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $178,407.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

