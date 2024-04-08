Heronetta Management L.P. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heronetta Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 13.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,578,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

EPD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. 4,169,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.