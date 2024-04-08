Heronetta Management L.P. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises 5.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after buying an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 181,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 370,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,473. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

