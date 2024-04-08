Hermez Network Price Hits $4.28 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00005904 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $156.42 million and $41,910.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00014585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00016429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,827.77 or 0.99973945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011040 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00131937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21809354 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,960.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.