Head to Head Survey: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) versus Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Heart Test Laboratories N/A -381.92% -134.17%

Volatility & Risk

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.39 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.93 Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.48) -0.23

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heart Test Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

