Head to Head Review: Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) versus Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -236.06% -154.82% Nutriband -252.90% -73.13% -57.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million ($49.68) -0.03 Nutriband $2.08 million 17.20 -$4.48 million ($0.67) -6.82

Volatility and Risk

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bone Biologics and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutriband beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Nutriband

(Get Free Report)

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.