Head-To-Head Review: AlTi Global (ALTI) versus The Competition

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is one of 1,261 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AlTi Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million -$162.61 million -1.54 AlTi Global Competitors $417.73 million $47.73 million 462.77

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AlTi Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 AlTi Global Competitors 1094 4673 6005 85 2.43

AlTi Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.56%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 61.62%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -67.99% 7.77% 5.28% AlTi Global Competitors 340.01% 7.44% 4.83%

Summary

AlTi Global competitors beat AlTi Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

