Head-To-Head Analysis: Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) vs. Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Banco Itaú Chile alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $3.99 billion 0.49 $423.68 million $0.66 4.61 Peapack-Gladstone Financial $377.59 million 1.11 $48.85 million $2.71 8.69

Profitability

Banco Itaú Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Peapack-Gladstone Financial 12.94% 9.03% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Banco Itaú Chile.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Banco Itaú Chile on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates; and commercial loan clients include business owners, professionals, retailers, contractors, and real estate investors. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.