HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HBT opened at $18.95 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $599.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 1,888 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

