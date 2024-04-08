HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $565.93. 443,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,060. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $530.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

