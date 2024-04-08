HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 15,010 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,941,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

