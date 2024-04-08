HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 62,543 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.93. 1,172,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,204. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

