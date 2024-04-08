HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,559,108 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 22.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $579,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 85,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,290. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

