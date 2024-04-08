HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.56. 3,412,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

