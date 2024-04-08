HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

