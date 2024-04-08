HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $57.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $57,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,593. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.