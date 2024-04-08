HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.12. 1,567,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

