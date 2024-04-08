HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $16.26 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.62. 958,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,591. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

