HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $578.80. The company had a trading volume of 998,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

