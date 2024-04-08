Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BLK opened at $799.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $808.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

