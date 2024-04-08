Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 0.2 %

PPL opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

