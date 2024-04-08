Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 183 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TJX stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

