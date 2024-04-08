Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

