Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $117.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

