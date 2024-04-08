Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.