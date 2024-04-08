Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $87.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

