Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,636,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

TLH opened at $102.05 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.