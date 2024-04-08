Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,350.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,088.71. The stock has a market cap of $625.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.