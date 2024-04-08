Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

