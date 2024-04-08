Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FEZ stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $53.02.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

