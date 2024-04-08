Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 133,065.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

