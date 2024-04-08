Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.30 and its 200 day moving average is $246.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

