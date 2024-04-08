Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $17.20 Average PT from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,306,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 990,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

