Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $568.74

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568.74 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 554 ($6.95), with a volume of 77303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.03).

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 508.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.89. The firm has a market cap of £181.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,451.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,315.79%.

Insider Activity

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In related news, insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.54), for a total value of £389,483.97 ($488,932.93). In related news, insider David Anderson purchased 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,416.70 ($30,651.14). Also, insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £389,483.97 ($488,932.93). 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

